The 285 TechConnect Radio Club January meeting will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to noon at Inter-Canyon Fire Station No. 3, 8445 S. U.S. 285. We will have doughnuts and coffee at 9:30.
This will be our annual election meeting. We’re looking for candidates to serve as president, vice-president, and programs officer. We may have a technical presentation; see the club website for updates.
The club is focused on the technical aspects of amateur radio. We generally meet the first Saturday monthly 10 a.m. to noon. We welcome all hams, and those interested in the hobby.
For more information, please visit our club website, at http://na0tc.org/.
We sponsor “TechNet” on-air meetup Tuesday evenings on Colorado Repeater Association’s 145.145 repeater at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
