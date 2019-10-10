In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is hosting a Pink Day Tea on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the café at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida.
The event will include tea, coffee, treats, gift bags, drawings for free giveaways and tours of the hospital’s mammography suite.
Breast cancer is most treatable when it is detected early. Women ages 40 and older are encouraged to talk with their doctors this month about scheduling a screening. The Women’s Wellness Connection offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings to eligible women ages 21 to 64 years.
For more information, contact HRRMC Community Health Worker Brenda Gentile at 719-207-2088.
