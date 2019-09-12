The community is invited to a flagpole dedication ceremony with Conifer Historical Society at the Little White Schoolhouse on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. Members of Conifer VFW, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and other community organizations will participate in the patriotic ceremony. Cake and homemade ice cream will be served following the brief ceremony.
The Little White Schoolhouse was built in 1923 as the Conifer Junction School. It was in almost continuous use as a school until 2012. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its educational, architectural and social-historical significance. The community donated the funds for the new flagpole.
Reservations are suggested for this free event at Little White Schoolhouse, 26951 Barkley Road, Aspen Park. To reserve a place or to learn more about the event, visit ConiferHistoricalSociety.org or call 303-396-5975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.