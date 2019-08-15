4 Mile Church will be having an “Old Time Gospel Sing-A-Long” on Sunday, Aug. 18, after most church services, starting at 1 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m. We’re located at the intersection of County Road 11 and High Park Ranch Road to Guffey. All food and drinks will be provided, including barbecue by award winner Jerry Sparkman. Enjoy great country gospel singing by quartets, soloists and musicians. Activities available for the kids. Come have lunch with us right after your church service, meet our new pastor, and check out our open house. Everybody welcome. Phone 719-315-2647 for more information.
