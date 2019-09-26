The 285 TechConnect Radio Club, for ham radio enthusiasts interested in its technical aspects, will hold its monthly meeting 10 a.m. - noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Inter-Canyon Fire Station Number 3, 8445 South U.S. Highway 285, Morrison. For more information, visit www.na0tc.org.
We generally meet the first Saturday monthly 10 a.m. – noon.
We sponsor “TechNet” Tuesday evenings on the Colorado Repeater Association’s 145.145 repeater at 7 p.m. Colorado time.
