Monarch Quilters will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue. Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program. The program will be a slide show of the up coming meetings, programs and workshops for 2020. After the meeting, members are welcome to stay to work on items for the July 4 Quilt Show in Buena Vista. Anyone wishing to try quilting or who simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group, which meets monthly. The first visit is free. For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
