Chaffee County Writers Exchange next workshop will be, Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, in Buena Vista, at Sangre de Cristo Electric Company Community Room. This workshop will be facilitated by Jennifer Sweete, CCWE president, with the topic, “Publishing and Marketing in Two Worlds.” Jerry Fabyanic, membership director for the Colorado Authors League, will conduct a round-table discussion on these topics. Attendees are invited to dress for Halloween in their favorite book character costume. Reservations required. Please bring paper, pen or laptop, a potluck item to share for lunch, and your drink. To respect those with allergies please refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes. Registration: $30 for CCWE members, $45 for non-members. The Workshop registration document is available at www.CCWritersExchange.org/workshops. Mail or bring it to the session.
