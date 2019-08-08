Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, offers STEAM Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities, Mathematics) for ages six through 12, this Friday, Aug. 9. The topic will be “Wildflowers with Bernie and Linda Nagy Fieldtrip,” meeting at the library at 1 p.m. Please call 719-836-4297 for details and RSVP. Visit Fairplay Library during Living History Days this Saturday, Aug. 10, with author Frank J. Francone’s presentation and book signing of “The Plume on Their Cappello: the Italian Societies of Colorado 1889-1912.” Frank’s book signing will be from noon to 2 p.m., and a 30-minute presentation will follow.
Latest e-Edition
Local Lens
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Fate resting on the whims of burros
- Park County Fair Results 2019
- Winning at Burro Days is no easy task
- Sheriff’s blotter
- A tradition of great music, for a great cause
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Danny Pedretti, 16, wins one for Uncle Rob
- Buckle Series barrel race competitions
- Incoming Park County 4-H Royalty features new faces, familiar last names
- Legendary tandem contributes to local flavor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.