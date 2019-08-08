Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, offers STEAM Learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities, Mathematics) for ages six through 12, this Friday, Aug. 9. The topic will be “Wildflowers with Bernie and Linda Nagy Fieldtrip,” meeting at the library at 1 p.m. Please call 719-836-4297 for details and RSVP. Visit Fairplay Library during Living History Days this Saturday, Aug. 10, with  author Frank J. Francone’s presentation and book signing of “The Plume on Their Cappello: the Italian Societies of Colorado 1889-1912.” Frank’s  book signing will be from noon to 2 p.m., and a 30-minute presentation will follow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.