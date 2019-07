Jimmy Schutten says, in a believable tone, that he doesn’t give a damn what other people think.

The irony of that statement is that folks around Bailey think a whole lot of Jimmy Schutten.

Schutten displays all the overt qualities of a classic American rebel. He is a dyed-in-the-wool free thinker. His long hair, tattoos and colorful history within the local biking community all serve to hammer that image home. Read more